Plainfield Community Members Garner Resources at Housing Authority of Plainfield Joanne Hollis Gardens’ Community Resource Center Spring Health and Wellness Fair

On Wednesday, April 24, The Housing Authority of Plainfield (HAP) welcomed residents and the Plainfield community at “The Spring Health and Wellness Awareness Day of Community Resources 2024” at Joanne Hollis Gardens (JHG). This event included information regarding resources offered by the City of Plainfield and Union County, child care, cancer care, funeral home services, LGBTQ workforce development, community services, and public safety as well as senior citizen, youth, disability, and health and mental health services for families and children.

Community Resource Center Volunteer and sixteen-year JHG resident Bridgette Graham says, “The center has been a great success. We have been doing very, very, very good in the community.” She explains, “I really love what I do working with other residents. More and more people have sought out our services and I’m proud that we have this center to offer to people because if you participate it will work for you. Residents often thank me for connecting them with Mr. Graham.”

This event brought together a number of organizations, such as:

1. Plainfield Police Department

2. International Rescue Committee (IRC)

3. Hackensack Meridian Health

4. Union County Fatherhood Initiative Coalition

5. Prosecutor’s Office Health

6. Hyacinth

7. Proceed Inc.

8. Rutgers ScreenNJ

9. New Jersey Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services

10. Organization for Recovery

11. Plainfield Health Department

12. Drugmart

13. Plainfield Fire Department

14. Star Rehab Inc.

15. Partnership for Maternal & Child Health of Northern New Jersey

16. Jewish Family Services

17. Brown’s Funeral Home Inc.

18. Community Access Unlimited

19. Union County Social Services

20. Plainfield Public School District

21. Jazz For Prostate Cancer Awareness® (Jazz 4 PCA)

22. Union County Prosecutor’s Office

23. Pillar College

24. Big Brothers and Big Sisters

25. Plainfield Recreation Department

26. Edison Job Corps Center

27. HOPES Community Action Partnership, Inc. (HOPES CAP, Inc.)

28. Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services

29. Neighborhood Health Services Corporation

30. Morris Habitat for Humanity

31. Judkins Colonial Home

32. Bridges

33. Families and Communities Together (FACT)

34. Prevention Links

35. Salvation Army

36. St. Peter’s Health Care

HAP’s JHG Community Resource Center emphasizes the importance of these various wraparound services, also known as the Wheel of Opportunity for residents. The JHG Community Resource Center is led by Director of Community Programs Eric Graham, PHM, and Deputy Director Scotty McFarland. Graham states, “We are pleased to host a spring resource fair to complement the fall and winter health and wellness fairs. It takes time for people to get comfortable and understand the services that are available in the community and we’re excited to offer such a wide variety of organizations at today’s event.”

On behalf of the Executive Director and the HAP Board of Commissioners, “We extend our appreciation for the community partners who continue to help provide resources for the families and children of Joanne Hollis Gardens.”

Photos from the event are available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1xaHzXkNiDPcOJSI2kzIHr8BXkxZLeOEb. For more information about HAP’s Joanne Hollis Gardens Community Resource Center, contact Eric Graham at ericg@hap-nj.org or call 908-769-6335 extension 604.

About the Housing Authority of Plainfield

The Housing Authority of Plainfield continues to develop resources to enhance Plainfield’s low and moderate income and senior communities, by collaborating with its network of community service providers and other public agencies to better serve the community under the Affordable Housing Federal, State, and local housing initiatives, and to enhance home ownership opportunities for income eligible residents. HAP collaborates with residents and public, non-profit, and private entities to create viable, healthy communities and to empower residents to achieve financial independence. HAP achieves the above while maintaining strong internal controls, and developing and maintaining a strong culture of mutual respect, fiscal responsibility, and ethical behavior by its employees, residents, and other key stakeholders. For more information about HAP, visit www.hapnj.org.