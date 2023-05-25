Table Needs Introduces the Future of Food Truck Operations With New Point of Sale Mobile App

First-in-Kind Point of Sale Mobile App Enables Food Trucks to Operate Entirely From a Mobile Device, Increasing Productivity and Profitability

Table Needs, Inc, a leading provider of restaurant technology and business services for food trucks, cafes, and quick service restaurants, announced today the release of the industry’s first-in-kind point of sale mobile app. Food truck operators can now run their entire businesses from their mobile devices: from taking orders and managing tickets to updating menus and accessing reports.

The Table Needs Point of Sale Mobile App is currently available for iPhone users; future releases will support Android.

A MOBILE POINT OF SALE SYSTEM BUILT FOR FOOD TRUCKS

Forget about internet connectivity issues and bulky, expensive enterprise point of sale systems. With the Table Needs Point of Sale Mobile App, food trucks and food carts stay true to their nimble nature while still having the benefits of a powerful point of sale system – all from their phone.

“The release of the Table Needs Point of Sale Mobile App is a fundamental shift in reality for food trucks,” said Ben Simmons, CEO of Table Needs.

The Table Needs Point of Sale Mobile App enables food truck owners to work with an enterprise-level point of sale system at a fraction of the cost. The mobile app includes all of the functionality required to run a truly successful, profitable food truck business without the expensive hardware, start-up costs, or monthly subscriptions required by every other point of sale system.

EVERYTHING FOOD TRUCK OWNERS NEED IN THE PALM OF THEIR HAND

With the Table Needs Point of Sale Mobile App, food truck operators can run their entire food service business using their phone or tablet.

Accept orders using Tap to Pay technology, without additional hardware

Create and modify one or multiple menus

Manage orders in real time through the mobile Kitchen Display System (KDS)

Seamlessly sync operations across multiple devices

Access and analyze reports

RELIABLE CONNECTION MEANS RELIABLE REVENUE

The Table Needs Point of Sale Mobile App resolves internet connectivity issues common for food truck operators. Other point of sale systems rely on external hardware, such as a MiFi device, or a nearby WiFi connection to operate. Table Needs Point of Sale Mobile App does not.

“The Table Needs mobile app is so convenient and easy to use on the go,” said Tracy Pridgeon, owner of Restless Coffee. “Whether it’s menu management or jumping in a long line to take orders this app can do it all!”

Using the new POS mobile app, food trucks can function smoothly wherever a phone signal is available without relying on internet access. This means that food truck owners will never again have to stop taking orders and processing credit cards when their internet connection disappears.

INCREASE EFFICIENCY WITH BUILT IN KITCHEN DISPLAY SYSTEM

The built-in mobile Kitchen Display System (KDS) streamlines order fulfillment, improving efficiency and reducing errors. All orders are routed through the in-app Kitchen Display System in real time, no matter if the order originates from the point of sale mobile app, an online order or is placed at your food truck’s window kiosk.

“We really love the Table Needs mobile app on our cart. One of the most helpful features is the KDS being functional across multiple screens,” said Haley Porter, co-owner of Mori’s Place Coffee Company. “One person can take orders while the other has their phone beside the machine and focuses on making the drinks as they pile into the KDS.”

With a quick glance, staff can see all orders and know which are in queue, in progress, and completed.

“[The Table Needs Mobile App] has eliminated messed-up drink orders and miscommunications because we’re able to see exactly what was ordered without having to interrupt the other barista who is taking more orders,” continued Porter. “It completely cuts the confusion that can often overwhelm baristas trying to balance multiple tasks in a big rush.”

This type of enhanced operational efficiency is now available to all food truck owners and food cart owners through the built-in Kitchen Display System in the Table Needs Point of Sale Mobile App.

With its portability, cost-effectiveness, and innovative features, the Table Needs Point of Sale Mobile App empowers food truck owners to streamline their operations and increase profitability in their businesses.

