Unlocking the Role of Nutritional Snacks in Boosting Immunity and Family Well-being

In the midst of life’s hustle and bustle, our busy schedules often lead us to unhealthy snacks, impacting our overall well-being, especially immunity. Addressing this concern, the Almond Board of California hosted a panel discussion on ‘Snack Smart for a Healthier Family and Stronger Immunity’ at The Park Hotel, Kolkata. Panelists included Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan, Celebrity Pilates Master Instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, and Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head of Dietetics at Max Healthcare – New Delhi. The session emphasized the importance of healthy snacking, particularly incorporating nutrient-rich options like almonds into daily diets, for boosting immunity and family well-being.

The panel discussion began with emphasizing the importance of adopting clean and balanced eating habits, especially given the prevalence of quick and ready-to-eat foods. The panelists recommended incorporating seasonal fruits, vegetables, and almonds into one’s diet to promote healthy living. They also highlighted almonds’ role in boosting immunity and enhancing overall health due to their rich content of essential nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc, vitamin B2, and phosphorus.

Almonds are also rich in copper and zinc, essential nutrients that support the normal function of the immune system, thus contributing to overall health. During the informative session, the panelists emphasized that almonds’ satiating properties can aid in weight management by curbing hunger between meals, while also bolstering immunity and promoting overall well-being.

Yasmin Karachiwala, Celebrity Pilates Master Instructor said, “As a fitness enthusiast, I always recommend people to snack healthily. Over the years, I have witnessed a remarkable impact of healthy snacking on people. Among the numerous natural and healthy snacking options available, almonds stand out as the best. Rich in vital nutrients like protein, fiber, and antioxidants, almonds nourish the body, boost immunity, and help keep diseases at bay. I strongly believe that incorporating a handful of almonds into your daily diet is more than just a snack choice; it’s a step towards holistic well-being. Additionally, engaging in regular physical exercise is crucial for a healthy body and mind.”

During the session, Bollywood Actress Soha Ali Khan said, “Ensuring my family’s health and happiness is my top priority. I meticulously plan our meals and snacks to ensure they are healthy and balanced. Almonds play a crucial role in our diet, and over the years, I have personally experienced the numerous nutritional and health benefits they offer. Personally, I enjoy snacking on raw almonds in between hectic shoots and meetings. However, for my daughter, I love exploring creative ways to incorporate these nuts into her meals and snacks. One of her favorite ways to enjoy almonds is by sprinkling them on breakfast or tossing them in salads.”

Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head, Dietetics, Max Healthcare – Delhi said, “I can’t stress enough how crucial it is to be mindful of our food choices, especially when it comes to snacking. Personally, I’ve experienced the difference that choosing nutritious snacks like fruits or nuts can make in my own life. Almonds, in particular, provide a steady source of energy, keeping me focused and active throughout the day. They also contribute to overall well-being and bolster the immune system. Therefore, I highly recommend almonds as a convenient snack option, whether it’s for mid-morning or mid evening. So, the next time you’re looking for a nutritious snack, consider reaching for a handful of almonds. Your body and mind will thank you for it in the long run.”