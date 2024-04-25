Shoplooks Makes Digiday Content Marketing Awards 2024 Shortlist in 2 Categories

The Digiday Content Marketing Awards celebrate excellence in modern media and marketing, honoring innovative campaigns, brands, and media organizations. This year’s shortlist includes notable names such as Amazon Ads, Reddit, MTV, and now Shoplooks, marking the companys first-ever nomination in the long-running awards.

In the category of Best Influencer-Generated Content, Shoplooks has been acknowledged for its impactful collaboration with trending athleisure brand Alo Yoga on the “Promoting Mindful Movement with Influencer Content” campaign. This initiative showcased the power of influencers to inspire mindfulness and balanced living through yoga apparel.

Additionally, Shoplooks secured a nomination in the Best Product Launch Campaign for its work with Coach, titled “Influencers Captivate Gen Z in Coach Tabby Bag Campaign.” Content for this strategic influencer marketing campaign successfully blended Coach’s heritage with modern flair, targeting Gen Z audiences and driving significant engagement and sales.

“We are honored to be shortlisted in the Digiday Content Marketing Awards alongside many of the media industrys most respected names for our efforts in influencer marketing and content creation,” said Miji Sarwono, Business Director at Shoplooks.

“The year is turning out to be our most eventful yet. We look forward to delivering more impactful campaigns aimed at achieving the best possible results for our clients and positioning Shoplooks as the go-to platform for creative and successful marketing partnerships, Sarwono adds.

Shoplooks extends its congratulations to all fellow finalists and expresses gratitude to the talented creators and valued clients who have contributed to this achievement.

The winners of the Digiday Content Marketing Awards will be announced on May 7, 2024.

About Shoplooks

Shoplooks is an award-winning influencer network, dedicated to utilizing our database of influencers in developing long-lasting partnerships and top-tier campaigns. Currently operating across many key verticals and markets, we have amassed over 260,000 influencers globally and continue to strive for quality growth.

Website: www.shoplooks.com.

