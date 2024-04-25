Ankura Hospital Vijayawada organised ‘Mommy’s Day Out’

Ankura Hospital for Women and Children organised “Mommy’s Day Out” a day with fun-filled activities was designed just for expecting couples to celebrate their journey of parenthood. The day-long programme was organised at the Hotel Metropolitan, Vijayawada.

The activities for the day included side-splitting performances by stand-up comedians, glamorous ramp walks, striking poses at the photo booth other than engaging in interactive sessions with expert gynaecologists and paediatricians. The day offered deals to 50 couples who had done spot registration. Two of those registered couple were lucky to avail of a discount of Rs 10,000 on the exclusive birthing package. The lucky draw that was carried out saw the winners being showered with incredible rewards: the first prize went to a couple who were offered a free delivery experience, ensuring that the special day becomes a memorable one in the true sense. The second and third prizes were room updates-a luxurious room upgrade to a suite and a normal room upgrade respectively adding a touch of comfort to the stay at the hospital.

As an elated Dr Vijay Kumar, Medical Director, Ankura Hospital for Women and Children, Vijayawada, puts it, “The overwhelming response from the expecting couples has been truly heartwarming. It reaffirms the importance of coming together to celebrate and support expecting couples as they embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood. It also speaks volumes about the work that Ankura Hospital has constantly been doing since its inception on Gynaecology and Paediatrics.”