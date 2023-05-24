AI Summit Day Announced at October Microsoft Business Apps User Group Conference

Community Summit North America, the largest independent gathering of the Microsoft business applications ecosystem of users and partners running October 15-20, 2023, in Charlotte NC, announced “AI Summit” as an immersive education program for Microsoft Users and Partners to run Monday, October 16th.

Called “the next computing platform” by Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, in the most recent earnings call from Microsoft, AI, and more specifically Generative AI-enabled through ChatGPT with Microsoft’s Copilot solutions to complement ERP, Supply Chain, CRM, Data, Power Platform, and Cybersecurity products, has taken the market and users by storm.

To serve the community, Summit North America’s AI Summit will feature ‘For User, By User’ education and workshops to put the technology to work; sharing tips, tricks, and how-to scenarios that users can bring back to their businesses. To complement this programming, Community Summit North America is working with experts from Microsoft to feature AI and Power Platform product leaders throughout the day.

“With the energy and excitement of AI, especially in the Microsoft ecosystem of partners and users with the introduction of Copilot, we are thrilled to see this come to life in many of the ‘call for speaker’ submissions for this year’s event,” said John Siefert, CEO of Dynamics Communities and Community Summit North America. Siefert continued, “This was the inspiration to create AI Summit, delivering the ‘For User, By User’ difference of Community Summit North America to this new and emerging category so that the community can capture the ideas, best practices, and learnings to bring back to their businesses.”

AI Summit will take place at the JW Marriot in downtown Charlotte, the host hotel for Community Summit North America, on Monday, October 16, 2023, from 9:00am – 4:30pm, culminating with a “Biggest Take Aways” Town Hall and cocktail reception with light refreshments for all attendees. The price to attend is $699 for anyone who has already purchased/is purchasing a registration pass to Community Summit North America, or $899 for anyone who just wants to attend AI Summit. Get more details and register at: summitna.com/ai-summit-preconference/.

The full agenda and speakers for AI Summit will be announced on Friday, June 30, 2023, as the producers of Community Summit NA work with Microsoft and User Group Experts on the programming committees to finalize the complete agenda.

Register by May 31, 2023, to save $650 on your Community Summit NA Pass, which includes all access to 500+ education sessions, 200+ partners on the expo floor and all meals and receptions. You can upgrade to join AI Summit for an incremental $699 or explore the rest of our pre-conference “Academy” programming to see what works best for you and your needs!

For questions to attend or sponsor the event, please contact the Community Summit NA Producers at summitna@dynamiccommunities.com.

