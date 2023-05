Free Summer Meals for Kids and Teens

VSEDC South LA Best Buy Teen 6109 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90047 Program Dates 7/5 – 8/10/23 Meal Times 1:00P

SCDC – Tech Center 4357 Gage Ave., Bell, CA 90201 Program Dates 6/19 – 8/4/23 Program Closed July 4 to July 8 Meal Times 9:00A & 12:00P

Grant AME Church 10435 S Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90002 Program dates 6/19 – 7/21/23 Program Closed July 3-7, 2023 Meal times 8:00A, 12:30P, and 4:00P

City of La Mirada – Windmere 15261 Cheshire Street, La Mirada, CA 90638 Program Dates 6/5 – 8/4/23 Program Closed July 4 Meal Time 12:00P

City of La Mirada – Gardenhill 14435 Gardenhill Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638 Program Dates 6/5 – 8/4/23 Program Closed July 4 Meal Time 12:00P

City of La Mirada – Frontier Park 13212 Marquardt Ave., La Mirada, CA 90638 Program Dates 6/5 – 8/4/23 Closed Date July 4 Meal time 12:00P

Thru Guidance Ministries Inc.

Kendal Troutman

213-376-8968

www.thruguidance.org

Khiya Pervis at khiya@thruguidance.org

Contact