ReadersMagnet Brings More Literary Treasures at the 2023 Hong Kong Book Fair

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 19, 2023

ReadersMagnet will join this years Hong Kong Book Fair, giving authors a platform to showcase their work and allow book enthusiasts to interact with their favorite writers.

ReadersMagnet takes its beloved authors to where readers are other than bookstores: book events across the country and worldwide. The self-publishing and marketing company will grace Fragrant Harbour with its resounding success in the West. ReadersMagnet is ready to embrace and explore new land, cultures, and stories by joining The Hong Kong Book Fair on July 19-25, 2023. The event will occur at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

The Hong Kong Book Fair is a gateway to the publishing market in one of the worlds foremost printing and publishing centers. It features quality books, brings together global storytellers, and hosts cultural events making the affair a melting pot of literary wonders.

The event aims to unite publishers, writers, scholars, artists, editors, and readers to share knowledge and information. Every year, attendees from all over the globe can expect exhibits and activities in line with the fairs overarching theme that will walk them through HKs cultural, historical, and literary treasures.

As one of Asias most significant book events, the fair has invited renowned authors to share their creative journeys and spread the joy of reading to the public. It is organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). Storytellers are given the proper avenue to connect with those who read them through its extensive book display and signing sessions.

ReadersMagnet continues to offer enjoyable activities for authors and readers at the Hong Kong Book Fair, just like in its previous events. These activities align with the organizations objectives of helping authors publish their books and promoting them through various initiatives to boost their clients names in every possible way.

Join ReadersMagnet for a week-long event in Wan Chai, where the company will focus on sharing the art of storytelling. Lets share an excellent opportunity for everyone to hear stories from all over the world that will touch their hearts and expand their perspectives.