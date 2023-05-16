John O. Oti’s New Book “Seeing Through the Eyes of the Spirit” is a Powerful Guide to Help Anyone Overcome Demonic Influence and Live a Victorious Life

Raleigh, NC – WEBWIRE – Monday, May 15, 2023

John O. Otis new book Seeing Through the Eyes of the Spirit is a powerful guide to help anyone overcome demonic influence and live a victorious life. The book is a must-read for believers who desire to have a deeper understanding of the devils strategies, tactics, and schemes. It is designed to help Christians overcome the devils lies, deceptions, and schemes by understanding the Bibles teachings on spiritual warfare and the authority believers have in Christ.

John Oti has written an inspirational, God-inspired book that encourages readers to live victoriously despite the devils attacks and schemes. It is written in an easy-to-understand and accessible way, with clear explanations and illustrations of the Biblical teachings. The books primary focus is on helping readers understand the devils tactics and schemes, so they can be aware of them and respond effectively. He also highlights the power of Gods Word and how believers can use it to gain victory over the devil.

John Oti also encourages readers to trust in Gods power and authority and to be vigilant against the schemes of the devil. He emphasizes the importance of prayer and faith in the face of spiritual warfare, and how to use these tools to gain the victory.

Seeing Through the Eyes of the Spirit is a powerful and inspiring book that will help readers gain a deeper understanding of the devil and his strategies, and how to overcome them through the power of faith. It is a must-read for anyone who desires to live a life of victory and freedom in Christ.

Get your copy at www.bookbyjohnoti.com

Seeing Through the Eyes of the Spirit

Author: John O. Oti

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Publication Date: March 2023

Genre: Religion & Spirituality

Target Audience: Christians and None Christians

About the Author

John Oti is an evangelist, a Bishop, a motivational speaker, and a preacher with a prophetic and apostolic anointing. His humble beginnings started as a high school student at Saint Johns College in Jos, Nigeria. He was called into the ministry while a freshman at the University of Jos (Nigeria).

Afterward, he attended ECWA Theological Seminary (Bachelors) at Heritage Bible College in Dunn, North Carolina, and earned (M.Div.) at Shaw University Divinity School in Raleigh, North Carolina. He further did a doctor in-ministry program at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey. A Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership at Regent University, Virginia Beach (incomplete) and earned (D. min) doctorate program at Virginia, International Miracle Institutes IMI), Pensacola, Florida. He also earned Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) from Rex UNC Healthcare, Raleigh, NC. He was elected to the Alpha Chi National College Scholarship Society. He graduated from t h e 1987 Morris Cerullo Washington DC School of Ministry, an associate with Global Revival Ministry Pensacola, Florida; he was also licensed and ordained by Dr. Christian Harfouche.

Dr. John Oti is married to Rev. Grace Oti. God has blessed them with four children: Isaac Oti (an optometrist), Richard Oti (a pastor and biochemist), Daisy Oti (a biologist from UNC, Chapel Hill, now a nurse from Kent University, and John Oti Jr. (UNC, Charlotte, NC; a musician). John Oti and his wife, Grace, are the senior pastors of Oasis of Peace Community Church in Raleigh, North Carolina. He is also the president of John Oti Evangelistic Ministry, an international world outreach ministry.

Dr. John Oti is available to preach, teach, conduct seminars, teach in leadership /mentorship programs, conduct crusades, and preach on radio and television when the opportunity arises. Moreover, he is available to preach in churches and conferences, and revival meetings.

