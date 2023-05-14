Hong Kong – STL to attend APEC Transportation Ministerial Meeting in US

STL to attend APEC Transportation Ministerial Meeting in US ***********************************************************



The Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mr Lam Sai-hung, departed for Detroit, the United States (US), today (May 14) to attend the 11th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Transportation Ministerial Meeting.



During the three-day meeting (May 15-17, US time), transportation ministers and senior officials from 21 APEC member economies will discuss some of the most pressing issues in the transport sector as the Asia-Pacific region emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. The discussion issues include, among others, ways to strengthen the supply chain in the Asia-Pacific to drive economic growth and job creation, as well as the application of low and zero-emissions transportation technologies to tackle climate change.



Speaking at a session on supply chain resilience on May 16 (US time), Mr Lam will share how Hong Kong’s well-connected transport network, world-class infrastructure and close communications with other economies have minimised the negative impact of the pandemic on air cargo and logistics, and in turn enabled Hong Kong International Airport to retain its position as the world’s busiest cargo airport.



During his stay in the US, Mr Lam will have separate discussions with representatives from other APEC member economies to exchange views on strengthening co-operation on transport matters.



Mr Lam will return to Hong Kong on Friday morning (May 19). During his absence from Hong Kong, the Under Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mr Liu Chun-san, will be the Acting Secretary for Transport and Logistics.