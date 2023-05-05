Andor Health Earns #1 Client Experience Rating in Virtual Care Collaboration Solutions, Black Book Survey

TAMPA, Fla., May 4, 2023 (Newswire.com)

Black Book Research announced the top customer-rated innovators of virtual health solutions employing artificial intelligence and machine learning. Twenty technology competitors that deliver optimized collaboration and communication workflow tools were included in the sweeping six-month user polls.

Nine hundred sixty-nine health system executives, physicians, clinicians, and IT specialists, as well as administrative, IT, and finance leaders from 773 hospitals, practices, groups, clinics, and facilities, participated in the 2023 virtual care solutions survey of user satisfaction.

Black Book measures true client experience across multiple key performance indicators evaluating Open AI & GPT, Remote Monitoring & Visits, Patient Rounding, and Provider Team Collaboration outcomes.

Andor Health received top user scores in 13 of 18 KPIs with notable achievements scored in strategic alignment of client goals; innovation and optimization; training; scalability; client relationships and cultural fit; trust, accountability, transparency, and ethics; customization; marginal value adds; data security and patient privacy; customer service, and best of breed technology and process improvement.

“Andor Health is not only the highest client-rated virtual health collaboration solution among providers and networks but the company also scored in the top 1% performing healthcare IT market newcomers from over 800 emerging products in Black Book’s 2022 rating by venture capital, equity, and investment banking firms,” said Doug Brown, president of Black Book Research.

Seventy-one percent of healthcare systems IT leaders responding to the survey indicated that their organizations are actively seeking to implement AI and ML solutions offering improvements in virtual health collaboration by Q4 2024.

About Black Book™

Black Book Market Research LLC provides vendor-neutral archival solutions and healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, and prospective software and services buyers with comprehensive comparison data of the industry’s top respected and competitively performing solutions vendors. The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, Black Book™ collects over one million viewpoints on information technology and outsourced services vendor performance annually. Black Book is internationally recognized for over 17 years of customer satisfaction and loyalty polling, particularly in technology, medical equipment, services, and outsourcing industries.

Black Book™ founders, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in this survey including Andor Health, and Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results.

