Leading Data Center Optimization Company Extends its Market Reach with New Offices in Texas and Oklahoma

Texass central location, affordable cost of living, highly educated workforce and supportive business climate have helped make it a booming epicenter for technology growth. Having a presence in this area is a logical step in CEGs business growth strategy, says Mike McClain, Chief Executive Officer of CEG. Not only will we have access to new markets and new customers, but well also be able to offer economies-of-scale to existing clients with critical facilities anywhere in the Southern US.

For over 25 years, CEG has assisted municipalities, schools, hospitals, financial institutions, manufacturing plants, colocation facilities, and commercial buildings in optimizing their IT environments data centers, network closets, server rooms, telecom centers, laboratories.

The Company specializes in custom containment for IT infrastructure, offering turnkey design and installation of unique airflow management solutions. In addition to reducing energy consumption and improving efficiencies, these solutions will assist critical facilities in Oklahoma and Texas with their decarbonization efforts and sustainability goals.

CEG also offers custom server room cabinets and racks, cabling, media storage, and environmental monitoring, as well as a complete line of critical power products UPS systems and batteries, power distribution units, generators, power conditioning, and associated maintenance services. CEG partners with the industrys leading equipment providers including Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Eaton, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Upsite Technologies, and RLE Technologies.

In 2021, CEG was named by US Business News as the Top Critical Infrastructure Consultancy in the Eastern U.S. The Company has also been named to Inc. 5000 in 2018 and 2020. Visit criticaleg.com for more information.

###