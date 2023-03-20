A Tribe for Jazz Announces 2023 Jazz Appreciation Month Events in April at the Bexley Public Library Auditorium

A Tribe for Jazz announced today their 2023 series of events celebrating Jazz Appreciation Month in April. All events are free and open to the public at the Bexley Public Library Auditorium, 2411 East Main Street, Bexley, Ohio 43209. Events include the following film, concert screenings, and live performances, all from A Tribe for Jazz:

Thursday, April 6, from 1 – 3 p.m.

Film Screening – Legacy Jon Irabagon: A Solo Tenor Odyssey

Saturday, April 8, from 3 – 5 p.m.

Live Performance and Talk – Internationally Renowned Saxophonist Jon Irabagon, who will play the sopranino saxophone

Saturday, April 15, from 2 – 4 p.m.

Concert Film featuring the duo of Pianist Fabian Almazan and Grammy Award-Winning Bassist Linda May Han Oh

Thursday, April 27, from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Concert Film featuring trumpeter Adam O’Farrill’s Stranger Days

Saturday, April 29, from 3 – 5 p.m.

Live Performance and Talk – Acclaimed Pianist Fabian Almazan

Jon Irabagon is the 2008 winner of the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition and the subject of the Legacy Film being screened. Considered one of the leading pianists of his generation, Biophilia Records Founder Fabian Almazan is pursuing a Ph.D. in Creative Practice and Critical Inquiry at Harvard University with new work commissioned documenting “sacrifice zones.” These “zones” are predominantly populated by black, brown, and indigenous people in South Florida who experience environmental racism through constant subjection to high levels of air pollution and environmental hazards due to nearby toxic or polluting industrial facilities.

“We are excited to celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month with a diverse array of events that showcase the beauty and significance of jazz music,” said Stephanie Matthews, Executive Director of A Tribe for Jazz. “We believe that Jazz is more than just a genre of music – it is a cultural force that has shaped our society in countless ways. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our events in April as they are designed to inspire a deeper appreciation for Jazz and its lasting impact on our world.”

In 2001, the Smithsonian National Museum of American History established Jazz Appreciation Month to honor and highlight Jazz’s incredible legacy and cultural impact. This annual celebration serves as a reminder of the diverse roots, innovative spirit, and timeless artistry that define this truly unique genre. Through concerts, lectures, films, and other programs, people of all ages are encouraged to listen and learn more about Jazz.

About A Tribe for Jazz

A Tribe for Jazz began in early 2021 to preserve the legacy and advance the future of Jazz through visual storytelling, live and virtual performance, education, and community engagement. The organization’s vision is to produce global events and activities that transform, educate, and lead to purposeful actions and impactful conversations toward preserving the art form. For more information, visit www.atribeforjazz.org. IG: @atribeforjazz_ and FB: A Tribe for Jazz.