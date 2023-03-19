Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Kwai Chung (with photo)

Police today (March 18) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Kwai Chung.

Lui Chi-ping, aged 61, went missing after he was last seen at an elderly home on Wo Yip Hop Road this morning. A staff member of the elderly home made a report to Police on the same day.

He is about 1.68 metres tall, 60 kilograms in weight and of thin build. He has a round face with yellow complexion and is bald. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, black trousers and black shoes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1174 or 6234 2891 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.