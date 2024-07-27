Amway India Expands Project Nari Shakti to Madurai: Empowering Women, Transforming Lives

Women play a pivotal role in India’s economy, yet they lead only 13.7% of enterprises[2]despite comprising 66% of the population. This indicates persistent barriers despite their significant contributions. To address the formidable challenges faced by marginalised women, Amway India, a leading company supporting Health and Wellbeing, in collaboration with the Yellow Bag Foundation, expands its transformative Project Nari Shakti – Women Livelihood Program – to Madurai in Tamil Nadu. This initiative aims to uplift the lives of underprivileged women by providing them with essential vocational skills, entrepreneurship training, and health and wellbeing education. This holistic approach empowers them to achieve socio-economic independence, make informed health choices, and foster personal growth. By promoting women’s empowerment, Amway India is not only improving individual lives but also creating a foundation for healthier families and communities, which aligns with the company’s vision of helping people live better, healthier lives.

Talking about the program, Rajneesh Chopra, Managing Director, Amway India, said, “At Amway India, we firmly believe that empowering women is not only a moral imperative but also crucial for creating a more inclusive society. Through Project Nari Shakti, we aim to empower women by equipping them with the skills and confidence needed to pursue sustainable livelihoods. By fostering their economic independence, we aspire to inspire them to lead empowered lives, thereby contributing to their families’ and communities’ wellbeing. This program has positively impacted over 3,000 women so far, and we are delighted to launch it in Madurai to upskill women from economically disadvantaged communities. We are committed to providing comprehensive support, ensuring these women have the tools and resources necessary to compete in today’s economy and make meaningful contributions to society.

Addressing the launch, Mr. Gowri Gopinath, Director, YellowBag Foundation said, “Women are the backbone of our economy, but often struggle to achieve financial independence. Since 2019, the YellowBag Foundation has helped over 500 women gain skills and work opportunities. We are proud to collaborate with Amway India on Project Nari Shakti – Women Livelihood Program, which aims to tackle these challenges head-on. The 10-month program is divided into 10 batches spread over two months. It combines theory, practical skills, nutrition education, entrepreneurship training, and a 30-hour industry internship. By providing underprivileged women in Madurai with essential vocational skills and entrepreneurship training, we strive to empower them to lead independent, successful lives and create a world where all women can thrive.”