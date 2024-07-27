Pansari Group Brings Healthy and Wellness Gifting Options at Gifts World Expo 2024

Pansari Group, a leading FMCG brand is set to present its range of healthy gifting options at the 23rd edition of Gifts World Expo which will be held on the 25th, 26th, and 27th of July 2024 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. It is one of India’s biggest exhibitions on gifting and promotional solutions which is specifically designed to help businesses generate targeted leads, gain industry insights, find sustainable solutions, and accelerate and enhance their value chain.

With an extensive array of personalized gift boxes and innovative offerings, this year Pasari Group is set to launch their TVOY Wellness Tea gift boxes at this prestigious event. Starting from Rs 500, these gift boxes are innovative, unique, and healthy. Apart from this, visitors to the Pansari stall can explore some of the most exceptional products, experience unmatched quality, and savor unique flavors that set Pansari apart.

Expressing enthusiasm for the event, Shammi Agarwal, Director of Pansari Group says, “We are excited to participate in the Gifts World Expo 2024. This event provides an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our health-oriented products for our customers, and connect with industry leaders and potential clients. Our commitment to quality and innovation is reflected in every product we offer, and we look forward to sharing our unique offerings with visitors. Join us at Hall No. 5, Stall No. 5-D65, and discover the finest in healthy gifting solutions. Don’t miss this chance to experience the best in the industry!”

With a solid track record of 100% return access orders, the brand stands behind the quality and reliability of its products, offering customers peace of mind. While the products boast a long shelf life, the group’s confidence in their excellence eliminates the need for warranties.