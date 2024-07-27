Ram Nath Kovind to deliver 5th Dr. Rajaram Jaipuria Memorial Lecture

Ram Nath Kovind, the 14th President of India, will deliver the 5th Dr. Rajaram Jaipuria Memorial Lecture on August 3, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The lecture is an annual event held by Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions.

The topic of the lecture is, “The Rise of India As Vishwa Guru – नया युग, नईं ऊँचाइयाँ”. It is in consonance with India’s projected growth into a developed nation during the Amrit Kaal. Ram Nath Kovind, an exemplary statesman with over 3 decades of a political career, has witnessed India’s transformation from the era of liberalization in 1991 to its rise as the fifth largest economy in the world presently. During his tenure as President, Ram Nath Kovind has particularly witnessed the resilience of the Indian economy during and after the Covid years.

Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, says the lecture’s topic reflects the aspirations of the country’s 1.4 billion population.

He says, “Today, India is positioned at a sweet spot. We have strong economic fundamentals, visionary political leadership, a demographic dividend, and an industry showing robust signs of sustained growth to drive India’s rise as a global leader in the years and decades ahead. We are eager to know from Kovind ji’s lecture how this incredible potential of our nation can be realized.”

The 5th Memorial Lecture is an annual flagship event of the Jaipuria Group. It was launched in 2019 to honour the memory and legacy of Dr. Rajaram Jaipuria, a noted industrialist, philanthropist, educationist and an ardent patriot who made notable contribution towards nation-building.

The first memorial lecture was delivered in 2019 by Venkaiah Naidu, the former Vice President of India. The subsequent lectures over the years 2020, 2022 and 2023 were delivered by Nitin Jairam Gadkari, the Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Swami Swaroopananda, the Global Head of Chinmaya Mission, and Dr. Murali Manohar Joshi, former Minister for Human Resource Development. All memorial lectures have been on the progressive topics pertaining to India’s growth and development.

The 5th Dr. Rajaram Memorial Lecture by Ram Nath Kovind will be attended by an audience of 600 comprising prominent figures from industry, academia, students, and teachers. It will also be livestreamed for a larger outreach to an audience of 10,000 online viewers. The physical attendance is by invitation only.

Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions is a leading conglomerate with the strength of 21 K-12 schools, 5 preschools, 2 management institutions and a teachers training academy. The group has a base of 22,000 students and 15,000 alumni.