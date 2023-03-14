Dr. Paul F. MacVittie Shares a Powerful Message of a Father’s Love Through His Book “Learn, Labor, Love, Laugh – Live”

San Diego California, USA – WEBWIRE – Monday, March 13, 2023

What an awesome inspiring read. If you want a book that keeps you so inspired that you cant put it down, this book is for you. Paul has clearly described the loving role as father of which many would inspire to be. Amazon Review

Dr. Paul F. MacVitties Learn, Labor, Love, Laugh Live: A Fathers Daily Thoughts To His Son was exhibited by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience. The said event was held last January 27-30, 2023, at New Orleans N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Learn, Labor, Love, Laugh Live: A Fathers Daily Thoughts To His Son is a memoir that recounts the authors experiences and challenges from childhood to profound fatherhood.

Paul never got to experience parental nurturing or direction after he was kidnapped from his mother when he was eight months old. He was only reunited with her when he was 19 years old. That is why when he became a father, he vowed to become the best father who constantly guides and shows his love to his son. And this is all shown throughout the book.

The author has never failed to constantly encourage and show unconditional love to his son, Mac, despite being far from him. He gave Mac some insightful tips about courtship, marriage, and becoming a father himself. The book contains a series of emails sent by Paul, starting from Macs four years as a Cadet at the US Air Force Academy until he became an Air Officer Commanding one of the 40 squadrons at the Air Force Academy.

