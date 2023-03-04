YCLUB.io Announces the World’s First Superyacht Crowdfund

YCLUB.io – With the opening of the International Boat Show in Dubai on March 1-5, 2023, YCLUB.io announces the first-ever crowdfunding of a superyacht, which will produce revenue for its holders through charters and events in the real world and in the metaverse.

In addition to being the world’s first superyacht crowdfund, this event is also a world’s first Superyacht Crowdfund offering through an NFT collection, where each NFT serves as a digital certificate of fractional ownership. YCLUB is planning to release this collection for sale in Quarter 2 of 2023. The Superyacht Crowdfund collection will consist of 12,000 3D NFTs.

How to Get On the Whitelist for the NFT Superyacht Crowdfund Sale

In order to get on the whitelist, you must own a YCLUB Lana Superyacht NFT, which entitles the owner to non-expiring revenue share from YCLUB’s ecosystem profits. Lana NFT owners will be allowed to mint first and will benefit from discounts based on the tier of the Lana NFT they hold:

– Rare Tier: 10% discount

– Super Rare Tier: 15% discount

– Epic Tier: 18% discount

– Legendary Tier: 20% discount

For every Lana NFT you hold, you will be able to purchase a Crowdfunded Superyacht NFT and receive the discount attached to your Lana NFT’s tier.

So, for example, if you hold a Legendary Lana NFT, you will receive a 20% discount on one Superyacht Crowdfund NFT that you purchase.

Crowdfunding NFT owners will also be invited for special events on the crowdfunded superyacht during the docking season.

Currently, they are only accepting accredited investors into the program. Stay tuned for more information or email crowdfund@yclub.io.

YCLUB is the world’s first Web 3, metaverse enriched complete ecosystem for the superyacht industry. YCLUB’s mission is to re-imagine the experience of clientele and professionals in the space. YCLUB is a complete ecosystem for the superyacht industry with ten business lines, of which the YCLUB Superyacht Crowdfund is one.

Through its use of Web 3, blockchain and metaverse technologies, YCLUB introduces many efficiencies to reduce friction in the superyacht booking, sales and management process. In addition to solving efficiency issues, YCLUB is also disrupting the superyacht industry with innovations that elevate and deepen the user experience. A few of the innovations that YCLUB introduces are a metaverse enriched, crypto-based charter and sales marketplace, a metaverse-based trip visualizer, live events in their YCLUBVerse, and a social club.

YCLUB will be exhibiting at CryptoExpo in Dubai on March 8-9, 2023 in Booth #64. YCLUB will be presenting their Superyacht Booking and Sales Marketplace and introducing their metaverse, YCLUBVerse, the first ever superyacht maritime metaverse.

For more information on YCLUB, visit:

YCLUB Whitepaper

YCLUB.io

YCLUB Ecosystem Deck

Twitter

Instagram

Telegram

Press contact: Sasha Oster pr@yclub.io