Cyndy Walsh Rintzler, Director Vocational Advocacy and Quality Assurance at Inroads to Opportunities Appointed To Serve On Multicultural And Accessibility Advisory Council

According to Michele Ford, Inroads to Opportunities President & CEO, We are delighted that Cyndy was selected by the Mayor and Council to serve as Member of this esteemed office. Cyndy is a strong advocate for inclusion for individuals with disabilities.

ABOUT CYNDY WALSH RINTZLER, LPC

With over 20 years of experience in the field of Vocational Rehabilitation, Cyndy Walsh Rintzler works extensively with adults and teens with developmental, psychological, emotional and physical disabilities in attaining meaningful and sustainable employment. Cyndy oversees the operations for the various vocational programs to include Transition from School to Work and Vocational & Employment Services at Inroads to Opportunities, a 501c3 non-profit organization that serves people with disabilities through Union, Essex, Middlesex, Morris and Hudson counties. Inroads is a proud member of A-Team New Jersey, a state chapter of the national advocacy movement to unite individuals with disabilities and their families in their choice of employment options and services.

Cyndy Rintzler has led Inroads to Opportunities advocacy movement for adults with disabilities at the state and federal level. Cyndy was successful in engaging Senator Cory Bookers staff in an educational session about employment options and meeting with members of the U.S. Congress during New Jerseys Day on the Hill. Cyndy helped organize attendance at a rally at the State Capitol, which helped to successfully increase the pay for Direct Service Providers. For these efforts, Cyndy received the ACCESSNJ 2019 Star Award and was recently appointed to the State Rehabilitation Council.

The Union County Development Workforce Board is comprised of local partnerships of private and public sector participants that provide coordinated planning, policy guidance and oversight for all workforce readiness programs in the community. Cyndy will be a voice for Union County citizens with disabilities as the UCWD Board works toward a more inclusive community.

ABOUT INROADS TO OPPORTUNITIES:

Since 1959, Inroads to Opportunities, formerly the Occupational Center of Union County, has provided programs and services to over 400 individuals each year with all types of disabilities and ranging in age from 16 through retirement. Programs and services include vocational preparation, transition from school to work, job placement and mental health services.

Inroads to Opportunities is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), an approved provider of the NJ Department of Labor, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Commission of the Blind and Visually Impaired. Inroads is licensed by the State of New Jersey Department of Human Resources, NJ Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services to provide partial care and Division of Developmental Disabilities to provide Day Habilitation Services. Inroads is an approved Medicaid provider and an approved Employment Network under the Ticket to Work Social Security initiative.

###