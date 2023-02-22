Hong Kong – Man given suspended jail sentence for operating unlicensed restaurant

Man given suspended jail sentence for operating unlicensed restaurant *********************************************************************



A man was sentenced to three weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 18 months by the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts yesterday (February 21) for operating an unlicensed restaurant.

A spokesman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) said that the department earlier detected an unlicensed restaurant at the rear lane of Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok. An operation was thus mounted on January 18, with the operator of the unlicensed restaurant arrested.

Under the Food Business Regulation (Cap. 132X), any person who carries on any food business which involves the sale of meals for consumption on the premises must obtain a general restaurant licence or a light refreshment restaurant licence. Anyone operating an unlicensed food business commits an offence and is liable to a maximum fine of $50,000 and imprisonment for six months upon conviction.

Members of the public can report suspected unlicensed food premises by calling the FEHD hotline at 2868 0000.