Multiple Engel & Völkers Realtors® Join Professional Athlete Advisory Group

Engel & Völkers South Tampa’s real estate advisors Jeramiah Bustin and Shane Vanderson, of the Bustin Vanderson Group, were inducted into the recently launched national Professional Athlete Advisory. Florida is chock-full of professional athletes from various sporting organizations. Many of whom already choose Engel & Völkers to represent their real estate interests. As such, last year Engel & Völkers launched its Professional Athlete Advisory with the mission to deliver signature services and solutions to fit the unique real estate needs of professional athletes. Of the founding REALTORS® from the program launch, Mr. Bustin and Mr. Vanderson are two of the six located here in Florida!

The Engel & Völkers Professional Athlete Advisory Group is comprised of licensed real estate professionals who are spouses or parents of professional athletes or even former athletes themselves, while others are simply the “go-to” local resource after years of working with players, coaches and staff. This select group has the direct experience required to understand the demands of a professional athlete’s lifestyle and how to best support it, while also being uniquely positioned with the brand, tools and resources to meet the distinct real estate needs of this clientele. This includes working with frenetic training and travel schedules, providing family support, and last-minute relocations. Mr. Bustin is a member of the National Association of REALTORS®, the Florida Association of REALTORS®, and the Greater Tampa Association of REALTORS®. He has had the opportunity to work with renowned sports figures throughout the tri-county area. Mr. Vanderson was a world-class racquetball athlete and 2004 World Champion, prior to his career in real estate.

“Athletes often have competing priorities in their rigorous careers,” said Anthony Hitt, president & CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “The members of our Professional Athlete Advisory Group are not just real estate professionals, but also take on the role of local concierge, project manager, investment guide, and more throughout the process to ensure a seamless, full-service experience.”

For more information regarding Engel & Völkers Professional Athlete Advisory Group or Private Office, visit www.evprivateoffice.com/services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.

