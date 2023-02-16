Japan – Honda Pledges Support for Turkey-Syria Earthquake Relief

Honda would like to express its deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims of the February 6, 2023 earthquake which struck an area near the Turkish-Syrian border.

In response to this tragedy, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will donate 10 million yen to the Japanese Red Cross Society to support the humanitarian relief and recovery effort in the affected areas.

A Honda subsidiary in Europe, namely Honda Motor Europe Ltd., and Honda Turkiye A. S. will donate more than 200 generators as well as essential products to meet the most urgent needs.

Moreover, Honda subsidiaries in the U.S., namely American Honda Motor Co., Inc., and Honda Development and Manufacturing of America, LLC have already begun receiving donations from their Honda associates, and the companies are planning to augment the donation with a company matching gift.

Honda sincerely hopes for the earliest possible recovery of the affected region.

