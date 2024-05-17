Terol (T-Mac) McCullar’s Highly Anticipated Sequel ‘SOS’ set to hit shelves: A Compelling Follow-up to the Bestselling ‘S.I.C.Q.’

Get ready for the electrifying sequel to “S.I.C.Q.”! In “SOS” by Terol McCullar, protagonists Tsirch and Richard embark on a thrilling battle against forces aiming to sever ties with enigmatic aliens. With new characters and deeper intrigue, its a must-read sci-fi adventure. Launching nationwide April 15, 2024

Chicago, IL – WEBWIRE – Thursday, May 16, 2024

“Collaborating with Quipper Prints to republish SOS has been an exciting journey. Im thrilled to share this captivating sequel with readers, and I hope it continues to inspire and entertain.” – Terol (T-Mac) McCullar

Renowned author Terol McCullar is set to republish his eagerly awaited sequel, SOS, under his own name as the publisher, powered and assisted by Quipper Prints. Building upon the success of his previous work, S.I.C.Q., SOS promises to captivate readers with its blend of science fiction intrigue and gripping narrative.

In SOS, the sequel to S.I.C.Q., McCullar continues the riveting saga following the enigmatic alien ADAMs holographic message to humanity. Protagonists Tsirch and Richard, alongside Domestic Security Command, secret service, and FBI agents, find themselves embroiled in a battle against factions seeking to sever all contact with the extraterrestrial visitors. With potentially fatal attacks looming, including an elaborate scheme to destroy the Hat Creek SETI site, the stakes have never been higher.

Amidst the action, SOS delves into personal attacks on pivotal characters and unveils romantic pairings that deepen the focus on the cast while making them targets themselves. New characters are introduced to expand understanding of alien technology, and the reclusive Dr. Gemos reappearance solidifies the scientific communitys involvement. ADAM provides further insight into his species capabilities and intent, as well as their place in the universe.

As Tsirch, Richard, Sal, Dr. Gemo, and the rest of the cast await another appearance by ADAM, unsettling news about the aliens intentions emerges, leaving readers on the edge of their seats.

Were excited to collaborate with Terol McCullar on the republishing of SOS, said Amelia Sanders of Quipper Prints. This sequel promises to deliver the same level of excitement and intrigue as its predecessor, and were thrilled to be a part of bringing this captivating story to readers.

SOS will be available nationwide on April 15, 2024. For more information, please contact Amelia Sanders at production@quipperprints.com.

About Terol (T-Mac) McCullar:

Terol McCullar is an acclaimed author known for his captivating storytelling and imaginative narratives. With a penchant for blending science fiction with elements of suspense and drama, McCullar has garnered a dedicated following of readers eager to embark on his literary adventures.

About Quipper Prints:

Quipper Prints is a publishing house dedicated to bringing compelling stories to life. With a focus on quality and innovation, Quipper Prints collaborates with talented authors to publish and promote their work to a global audience.