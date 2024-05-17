Revolutionizing Agricultural Lighting: G36-01 LED UVA Toplight Brings Efficient Pest Control

In modern agriculture and horticulture, efficient lighting is not only the key to crop growth, but also an important means of pest and disease prevention and control. We are honored to announce the launch of the new G36-01 LED UVA toplight, which integrates cutting-edge UVA chip technology to bring revolutionary improvements to agricultural lighting.
Main features of G36-01 LED UVA top light
- Built-in UVA chip: Through innovative UVA chip technology, G36-01 effectively helps control diseases and pests while providing excellent lighting, providing a healthier environment for crop growth.
- Built-in power supply: Simplifies the installation process, reduces the cost of additional accessories and transportation costs, and improves the overall cost performance.
- Energy-saving design: Compared with traditional high-pressure sodium lamps (HPS), G36-01 saves up to 40% of electricity, significantly reducing energy consumption.
- Uniform light: Provides uniform light, ensuring crops receive even light and promoting more consistent growth.
- Excellent heat dissipation: Using convection design, it significantly improves heat dissipation performance and ensures the stability and life of the lamp during long-term use.
- Durability: Provides a 5-year warranty with a service life of more than 36,000 hours (36,000 hours), ensuring long-term reliability.
- Multiple certifications: Passed DLC, ETL (UL8800), CE and RoHS certification to ensure product quality and safety.
- Wide range of applications: G36-01 is suitable for a variety of agricultural and horticultural applications, and performs especially well in greenhouses and vertical farms.
- Sustainable development: Through energy-saving and efficient design, G36-01 not only reduces operating costs, but also reduces carbon emissions, making a positive contribution to environmental protection.
G36-01 LED UVA top light is another major breakthrough for us in the field of agricultural lighting technology. We are committed to helping farmers and horticulture practitioners improve production efficiency, improve crop quality, and achieve sustainable development goals through innovative technologies and high-quality products.
For more information about the G36-01 LED UVA overhead light, please visit our website or contact a company representative.
