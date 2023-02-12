Mark A. Handy’s Book “Freedom Lost” is successfully displayed at the LibLearnX 2023

Author

Mark A. Handy, author of Freedom Lost, was raised in a military family. His father was career Army so Mark travelled quite a bit, from Georgia to Chicago and much of western Europe. His family finally settled in Sierra Vista, AZ, in southeastern Arizona. Mark spends his time between his Tucson home and his family in Sierra Vista.

From his own service in the Army, he gained an appreciation for the liberties so often taken for granted by Americans today. To try and awaken a valuation of these inalienable rights in his readers, he wrote Freedom Lost with no political bias. How would the American people react? was his premise. His sequel, currently underway, continues to seek the answer.