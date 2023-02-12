Dave Kijowski’s Sci-fi Book “Trappist” Will Be Displayed at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, February 11, 2023

The science fiction book Trappist by Dave Kijowski will soon be displayed by ReadersMagnet at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 22-23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

Trappist is a space drama that pits an unsuspecting protagonist Doc Murphy against powerful and unscrupulous Earth governments. Docs troubles begin after his young protg, Dr. Shamir, dies in a dreadful explosion in outer space. In this action packed tail, Doc is yanked from his comfortable life on Earth and thrust into a maelstrom of conflict and suspense. Blazing a trail of discovery too Mars and beyond, he must push himself to the brink, to save those he loves from an oppressive and hopeless future and to uncover the mystery of Dr. Shamirs death. The future of civilization in space hangs in the balance.

Author Dave Kijowskis enthralling story takes readers from Earth, ruled by harsh autocratic governments, out into our Solar System, a place of freedom and higher technological growth, and then beyond into the Milky Way Galaxy.

As a personal journey into the past and the true identity of the protagonist, as well as an adventure full of peril that must be conquered by technical ingenuity, navigational skill, and perseverance, this novel is sure to pique readers interest.

Bookworms, especially those who enjoy a good science fiction story, will enjoy this book. Thanks to the fantastic imagination of Dave Kijowski, its packed with fantastic characters, beautiful settings, and a satisfying story.

Get a copy of Dave Kijowskis Trappist. Copies are available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.