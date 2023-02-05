FTL Construction Law (.com), Launches in 2023

New York and Florida-based Construction Litigation and Arbitration firm, The Law Offices of John Caravella, P.C., has launched a secondary website (ftlconstructionlaw.com), to create a distinction between its parent site, (liconstructionlaw.com). Focusing primarily on Solar Panel issues, FTL Construction Law touches on the legal disputes and issues thousands of Florida residents are currently facing with their solar panels installed. From roof specs, relocating, leasing vs owning solar energy panels, solar companies’ reputations, property damage, and more, FTL Construction Law is a gateway to needed information when debating on researching legal options.

With a singular focus on construction law and a detailed emphasis on communication with clients, they can expect honesty and trust from every member from Mr. Caravella’s firm. This serves as a foundational principle for the firm, acting as a driving force for growth since their establishment in 2008.

As we know, solar energy systems and warranties are governed primarily by state law, but are also subject to federal laws. As FTL Construction Law (.com) is a doorway for prospective clients to learn and understand more about Legal Disputes in Solar Energy, they will also be able to read and learn about other construction related issues such as Supplier Disputes, Construction Contract Claims, Construction Defects, Construction Disputes, Labor Law, House Lifting, Litigation, Arbitration, Construction Contract Advising Consulting, Post-Fire Reconstruction and Insurance Claims, and Natural Disaster Recovery, such as relief programs sponsored by FEMA and the American Red Cross.

The Law Offices of John Caravella, P.C. also assists attorneys with clients that have construction concerns on a construction project. If your client is planning for a construction project, one is already underway, or they have a concern on a completed matter, do not have just any real estate or traffic lawyer be in your corner. Construction projects are often complex and so to can be the issues related to a construction dispute.

