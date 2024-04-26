Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing woman in Tuen Mun (with photos)

Appeal for information on missing woman in Tuen Mun (with photos) *****************************************************************



Police today (April 25) appealed to the public for information on a woman who went missing in Tuen Mun.

Tang Oi-yee, aged 57, went missing after she left her residence in Tsz Tin Tsuen yesterday afternoon (April 24). Her family made a report to Police on the same day.

She is about 1.5 metres tall, 41 kilograms in weight and of thin build. She has a pointed face with yellow complexion and short straight black hair. She was last seen wearing black glasses, a black mask, a black jacket, blue jeans, black sports shoes and carrying a black bag.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories North on 3661 3113 or email to rmpu-ntn-1@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.