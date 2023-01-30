W. Clark Boutwell’s Book Presented at NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and ReadersMagnet Book Confab

San Diego, CA, USA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, January 28, 2023

ReadersMagnet delightfully displayed the political science fiction book Outland Exile: Book one of Old Men and Infidels by W. Clark Boutwell at the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 34, 2022, at Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, and at the ReadersMagnet Book Confab on October 2830, 2022, at 72 Warren St., Tribeca, New York.

In Outland Exile, the world is getting older and younger. Insofar as the Democratic Unity existed, it was responsible for the demise of the United States. Since the meltdown and subsequent bloody conflicts, the Unity has retreated to an East Coast fortress, leaving the rest of the country to the savages and their bizarrely modified flora.

A review by Kirkus Reviews calls the book an engrossing, imaginative dystopian thriller. The review reads: Boutwell tells the story of a young soldier navigating the chasm between two opposing societies in this sci-fi debut. The mythology of this world is dense Boutwells prose is sharp and efficient. creat(ing) an immersive world where provocative ideas propel a darkly satisfying adventure.

Interested? Order a copy of W. Clark Boutwells Outland Exile: Book one of Old Men and Infidels on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Also, check out the authors website at https://www.oldmenandinfidels.com/ for more details about the book.

Outland Exile: Book one of Old Men and Infidels

Author | W. Clark Boutwell

Genre | Political Science Fiction

Publisher | iUniverse

Published date | October 21, 2015

Author

Born in Chicago and raised outside Philadelphia, Clark, a physician, has taught and practiced intensive care for newborn infants on four continents and eight countries, retiring after more than forty years on the job in 2020.

He has been an avid solo hiker, backpacker, and climber since he was a mere lad of eleven. Some of his stories are even true. He has traveled extensively to Rwanda, Kenya, India, Ecuador, Zambia, and Ghana as a volunteer mission physician.

Outland Exile (iUniverse, Oct 2015), Exiles Escape (Indigo River, Feb 2018), and Malila of the Scorch are the trilogy centering on aging, medical care, drug use, cybernetics, society, and faith in a future dystopian America. A new trilogy is looking for an agent.