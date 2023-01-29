Heka Healthcare Consulting, LLC Relaunches as WORxK Solutions, LLC

Heka Healthcare Consulting, LLC is now WORxK Solutions, LLC. Since the company’s inception Dr. Kristy Taylor, Certified Career Coach, and author of, “Ace the Medical Job Interview and Prevent a Code Blue, has helped hundreds of clients reach their career goals.

Under the new name, WORxK Solutions, LLC will continue to provide the same great service to clients. In addition to healthcare career coaching, resume writing, and content development, Dr. Taylor has also expanded the company’s services to collaborate with industry partners to develop and deliver healthcare training & education content.

Dr. Kristy K. Taylor has over 20+ years of experience in healthcare and education, and she launched Heka Healthcare Consulting in 2016. With her expertise in creating comprehensive resumes that highlight the skills and qualifications of her clients, she is able to help them transition into new roles or advance within their current career path.

WORxK Solutions also offers career coaching sessions to assist with any additional needs such as interview preparation, job search strategies, and professional presence coaching.