Mastering Wind Power Online Workshop is Back by Popular Demand

Infocus International Group, a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services, has announced the new dates for Mastering Wind Power training and it will be commencing live on the 20th of February 2023.

Attendees will gain an excellent understanding of all the key factors facing wind power developers and investors, from resource assessment and energy production complexities, through technology trends, project development and planning challenges, to financial returns and risks.

The course will include the illustration of key concepts using online tools, wind resource datasets, energy yield, financial and other simple calculations, along with discussion of key planning and market environment considerations.

In keeping with the business-focused theme of the course, any illustrative materials are designed to provide time-efficient clarification of the key course takeaways, aimed at commercially-focused business developers and investors. They are therefore accessible to non-experts, not designed to replicate the complex or in-depth detailed planning undertaken – over much longer periods! – by experienced engineers and technical teams.

A past participant from Statkraft Development AS shared, “This was one of my best spent weeks on training all year! A good and efficient way of getting an overview of the renewable energy sector. I found him very knowledgeable and enthusiastic in presenting the material, also enabling knowledge exchange between participants in the group. I really enjoyed his interesting lessons and the group work he provided for additional learning outcomes. Thanks.”

“Execellent course. It is very helpful to me to understand how to develop and construct the wind farm project,” said another past participant from Mitr Phol Group.

Course Sessions

1. From wind flow to electricity: wind turbines and wind farms

2. Understanding and measuring wind resources

3. Successful delivery of wind power projects

4. Taking wind power offshore

5. Making money from wind power projects

Among the key points to be addressed

– Learn from global experiences in wind power project development

– Understand unique properties of wind resource, and how these feed into financial risk analysis

– Gain a business-focused, up-to-date perspective on current and emerging wind technology innovations and project delivery best practices

– Analyse and discuss practical and project delivery risks facing wind power projects, including key stakeholder engagements

– Get hands-on with a financial model to better understand financial risks and returns for wind power projects

– Compare and contrast the unique extra costs and complexities of offshore wind projects with those onshore

