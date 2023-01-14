Sales Rain in Empowering Hybrid Teams – A Jabra event in Cebu

The event was held at First 5 Sports lounge and caf in Mabolo, Cebu, last December 7, 2022.

The event has a chance to gather all IT and Operations High skills professionals involved in IT cost-effective solutions that the organization requires.

Jabra is a leading brand in terms of Contact Centre Audio solutions, and Crestron is the company that does AI, Smart offices and Smart buildings. Sales Rain has been a premier partner of Jabra for its infrastructure requirements, and we look forward to solidifying this relationship further, quoted Mr. Vhal Francia IT Head of Sales Rain.

These 2 Giant Players came across to offer an organization a Hybrid and fully automated setup of the Conference and Meetings Room which is nowadays a number one requirement of the organization. Not only these companies offered vast utilization of the space in terms of Real State, where the VCS or video conference solution will not just automate but maximize the space of the Conference and meetings room, where the Video Solution can take up to 180-degree depth view and corner to corner Voice Solution with up to -20 decibel Background noise cancelling features.

Jabra also recognized and extended gratitude to Sales Rain for supporting and using Jabra headsets and conference Speakers across all their Sites from bpo seat leasing Cebu locations, Manila and Palawan since 2010.

