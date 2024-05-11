EngWorks Offers Free Trial of ExHAC Hazardous Area Classification Software

EngWorks, a leading provider of engineering solutions based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is happy to announce an opportunity for professionals to experience the newly released ExHAC Hazardous Area Classification Software with a complimentary two-week trial.

The ExHAC software trial provides users hands-on access to a comprehensive suite of features designed to generate an optimized and fully documented classification design document. Aligned with the IEC 60079-10-1 Ed. 3.0 standard, the ExHAC software also enables users to customize flammable mixture compounds when classifying a hazardous area.

“We’re delighted to offer engineering consulting firms and other professionals dealing with explosive gases the opportunity to experience firsthand our ExHAC Hazardous Area Classification Software,” said Susanne Cardwell, Marketing and Sales Director at EngWorks.

To access the free trial, interested individuals are invited to email contact@engworks.ca with their email and full name. Upon registration, users will receive access to the trial and support materials from the EngWorks team.

In addition to the software trial, EngWorks encourages users to explore its ExHAC course, which provides comprehensive training on conducting area classification using the IEC 60079-10-1 Ed. 3.0 standard. Developed by an IECEx Recognized Training Provider, the course equips participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in explosion safety practices.

“We believe that education and training are essential to ensuring workplace safety, especially in hazardous locations,” said Cardwell. “Our ExHAC course offers participants the opportunity to deepen their understanding of the IEC standard for explosive gases, learn how to use the ExHAC software and enhance their professional expertise.

“Given the importance of explosion safety, it is critical that engineering leaders are properly trained, knowledgeable, and effective at classifying hazardous areas.”

For more information about the ExHAC Hazardous Area Classification Software trial and EngWorks’ comprehensive training courses, visit https://onlinecourses.engworks.ca/courses/exhac.

About EngWorks

EngWorks is a leading provider of engineering solutions based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. With a focus on hazardous locations, EngWorks offers a wide range of services and products to clients across various industries, including oil and gas, manufacturing, and construction. From engineering consulting services to training and software solutions, EngWorks is committed to providing the means for enhancing workplace competence and explosion safety.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Susanne Cardwell, Marketing and Sales Director

EngWorks

Phone: +1.403.903.3011

Email: Susanne.cardwell@engworks.ca

Website: https://www.engworks.ca