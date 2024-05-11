Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Arizona Self Storage Facility

Jeff Gorden of Keller Williams Commercial has arranged the sale of Sedona Self Storage in Sedona, AZ. The self-storage facility sold May 7, 2024 for $1,150,000. The property spans 9,062 in existing RSF and provides 93 existing spaces of self-storage. Jeff Gorden represented the Seller of the storage.

Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “The sale of Sedona Self Storage is another example of the premium we’ve been able to achieve for sellers. Our team has arranged the sale of multiple properties such as this one. At closing, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to the new projects.”

Jeff Gorden is the Arizona and Nevada Broker Affiliate for the Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) and specializes in self-storage and RV storage investment properties. Gorden’s team is actively searching for additional Self Storage and RV Storage purchase and development opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com or call 480-331-8880. (www.gorden-group.com)

Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.