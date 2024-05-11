DOCOMO to Launch “NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL” for Global Expansion

NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it will establish a new subsidiary, NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL, Inc., this July (planned) to expand DOCOMO’s global presence and growth by creating new lifestyles worldwide through advanced mobile technologies.

NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL will oversee the DOCOMO group’s global business operations and drive integrated and agile strategies across diverse domains. Leveraging its global presence, the new subsidiary, working in collaboration with local partners, aims to enhance the quality of life for global customers by creating new lifestyles and contributing to structural changes in societies and industries worldwide.

The company will provide both application services and operators-enabling services globally, as well as consider expanding into other business sectors, aiming to accelerate DOCOMO’s global expansion. The application services will include convenient Web3-based payment services that will enable individuals and companies to use blockchain technology easily and securely, and DOCOMO’s Data Marketing Platform (DMP) supported by AI. The operators-enabling services, including Open RAN and a global space-based non-terrestrial network (NTN), will enable telecom operators to transform their business landscapes.

Initially, existing global investments within the DOCOMO group will be steadily consolidated under the NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL umbrella. In addition, the new company will make new investments in leading companies with strong distribution channels and brand power in local markets to develop its operator-enabling and application-service businesses in an integrated manner. In the medium to long term, the company will independently expand the DOCOMO group’s global customer base and distribution channels.

NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL will develop its geographical markets in line with its phased growth, focusing on Southeast Asia and North America as markets with size and growth potential for the application services in the first phase, and then to Europe and the Middle East thereafter. Also, existing connected-services business will be expanded globally (Europe, Americas, Asia, etc.) to further meet customer needs.

The company’s talent portfolio will be built through mid-career recruitment and capital alliances in the global market, with an emphasis on acquiring expertise in investment, management, and integrated-business development.

A preparatory company was established on May 10 to ensure the operational readiness of NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL. Steps are now being taken to transfer shares from NTT Digital Corporation and OREX SAI, Inc.1 and three overseas subsidiaries. These three subsidiaries will serve as comprehensive support hubs for global expansion once NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL is established and begins operating this July.

Contingent upon share-transfer approval by NEC Corporation, a future equity partner of OREX SAI. About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan’s leading mobile operator with over 89 million subscriptions, is one of the world’s foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities (“+d” partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations.https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/



Topic: Press release summary