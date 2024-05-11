Gillespie Company and Sunrise Communities Announce Management Transition: Sunrise Takes the Helm

The Gillespie Company, LLC, a transformational developer focused on premium multi-family, commercial, and office properties, is pleased to announce a significant management transition for its Lansing properties. Effective immediately, Sunrise Communities, with corporate offices in Detroit, will assume management responsibilities, effective May 1. They are now managing 3 communities near each other at The Venue, Provident Place and Avenue Flats, located near the hospital, Michigan State University, local restaurants, shops, and entertainment. The communities also have commercial spaces available in prime locations.

Scott Gillespie, owner of Gillespie Company, expressed enthusiasm about the transition: “We believe that Sunrise Communities’ expertise and fresh approach will enhance the resident experience across our Lansing properties. Their commitment to community-focused development aligns perfectly with our vision.”

Andrew Kuhn, CEO, Multifamily Owner, and Operator of Sunrise Communities, added, “We’re excited to collaborate with Scott and his group to elevate these properties and create vibrant spaces for our residents. We also want to be a part of the continued growth and development of Lansing and its surrounding communities.”

Sunrise brings a wealth of experience in property management, and their track record speaks for itself. Gillespie Company remains committed to delivering exceptional living experiences to its residents.

For further information on Sunrise Communities and their property management offerings, visit https://www.gosunrise.com/ (http://www.gosunrise.com/). You can contact us at info@GoSunrise.com or (248)965-3653.

Media Contact

Sunrise Communities – Founder/CEO Andrew Kuhn

Info@GoSunrise.com

248-965-3653