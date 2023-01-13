OMJOOS Launches Two New Cold-Pressed Juice Flavours: Orange, and ABC

The two new flavours of Cold-pressed juice are:

Orange Juice

ABC- Apple, Beetroot & Carrot Juice

With the ever-growing dietary and increased risk of health problems, it was imperative to bring healthy on-the-go alternatives to achieve the most common health concerns Flush out toxins from all organs of the bodily system, strengthen the immune system to prevent the risk of any virus or infection, or to stay energized for a longer period. As a matter of fact, Juicing is the quickest way to get vitamins, minerals, and most importantly meet various health goals, only if its chemical-free & fresh.

Apple, Beetroot, Carrot, and Oranges are winter staples and are available in abundance during the winter season. To get the most out of these winter veggies and consume them daily without getting bored, a glass of natural juice is certainly the best option out there. All these factors led OMJOOS to introduce yet another healthy cold-pressed juice variants serving the above-highlighted health benefits and many more.

Speaking about the new launch OMJOOS Founder says, The new additions of freshly pressed juices can meet different needs and requirements. Our immune-boosting miracle ABC cold-pressed juice is the best natural drink to detoxify and get closer to respective weight loss goals. On the other hand, this sweet & tart Orange cold-pressed juice is an evergreen juice to feel energized and refreshed all day long while getting a surplus amount of vitamin C that serves other health advantages too. As always they are cold-pressed, natural, and not undergoes heat pasteurization which helps them to retain more live enzymes and nutrients.

The introduction of these two exciting flavours will help the brands ongoing commitment of bringing a healthy shift in the community from soda based aerated drinks to natural and fresh healthy drinks OMJOOS, JUST JOOS.

OMJOOS cold-pressed juices are without any added sugar, preservatives or chemicals. It is the liquefied form of carefully sourced and handpicked finest quality seasonal fruits and vegetables.

The new variety of tasty freshly pressed juices are available to order online across Delhi/NCR by visiting https://www.omjoos.com/products or via call on 9999060475

OMJOOS is a drink that you can have anytime of the day and intake multiple health advantages all at once. Try it to know it!

About OMJOOS

OMJOOS, a fresh cold-pressed juice production company based in Noida, is accomplishing its mission of bringing healthy lifestyle changes to each one of its customers by delivering a range of pure, fresh, and 100% natural cold-pressed juices straight to their doorsteps in Delhi/NCR.

For Further Enquiries, Contact Us Here:

Pallavi Jha

More Orgo Private Limited

D-108 1st Floor, Sector 2, Noida-201301

Tel: +91- 9999060475

Email: info ( @ ) omjoos dot com

Website: https://www.omjoos.com/

Company: MORE ORGO PRIVATE LIMITED

###