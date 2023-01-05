Shufti Pro Makes It to the Ultimate Fintech Awards MEA 2023

Shufti Pro, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification, eKYC, KYT, and AML solutions, has been nominated at the Ultimate Fintech Awards MEA 2023 under the categories of “Best Fintech AI Solution,” “Best Regtech Reporting Solution” and “Best Client Onboarding Solution.”

Honouring excellence across the Middle East and Africa, Ultimate fintech’s main focus lies in driving ROI by connecting the brands to the right audience through a customised range of services in marketing, events and PR. While Shufti Pro, an AI-powered KYC/AML service provider, has been catering to the IDV needs of 100s of customers worldwide since its inception in 2017.

You can show your support for Shufti Pro by voting in the category of “Best Fintech AI Solution,” “Best Regtech Reporting Solution,” and “Best Client Onboarding Solution” at the provided link. Voting lines are open until Jan 10, 2023, while the winners will be announced on Jan 18, 2023, in the awards ceremony to be held at iFX Expo Dubai.

Expressing his thoughts about being nominated, the CEO of Shufti Pro, Victor Fredung, said, “The nomination in the upcoming Ultimate Fintech Awards MEA 2023 validates our efforts in providing automated and configurable Fintech, Regtech and client onboarding solutions. In a time where online scams are skyrocketing in the financial sector, providing cutting-edge Fintech and Regtech services is our top priority. This nomination has encouraged the Shufti Pro team to strive even harder towards providing seamless identity verification solutions to our global customers.”

Shufti Pro has recently won “Best Financial Technology Provider UK 2022” and two International Business Magazine Awards 2022 for providing world-class ID verification services. The company has also won “Top RegTech Startups” under the category of “Emerging Startups 2022.” Shufti Pro also won “Best Digital KYC/Onboarding Application UAE 2022” and “Best Digital KYC/Onboarding Application Europe 2022” at Global Business Reviews Magazine Awards 2022 for its market-competitive identity verification solutions.

About Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is a leading identity verification service provider offering KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, and OCR solutions that are accelerating trust worldwide. The UK-headquartered company has six international offices and has launched a suite of 17 complimentary IDV products and solutions since its inception in 2017. With the ability to automatically and securely verify over 9000 ID documents in more than 150 languages, Shufti Pro proudly serves customers in 230 countries and territories.