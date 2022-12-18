Klett World Languages Completes Transformation With Exceptional Growth

CHICAGO – Dec. 16, 2022 – PRLog — Klett World Languages, a Chicago-based world language publishing company, completed the transformation of its business in 2022 and reports strong results stemming from its expanded offerings, improved operations, and rapidly growing client community.

Formerly known as Klett USA, Inc., Klett World Languages responded to educators’ desire for inclusive, communicative, proficiency- based materials and courseware for Spanish, German, French, and Italian. Building on a stellar reputation for its German language offerings, the company is having great success both in the K-12 and Higher Education markets with programs such as PROYECTOS (Spanish Higher Ed), REPORTEROS and MAPAS (Spanish K-12), IMPULS DEUTSCH (German Higher Ed), PORTFOLIO DEUTSCH NEU (German K-12) or KLASSE! (German K-12).

These are just examples of a vast collection of more than 1,900 offerings that the company currently has in its portfolio. Every program within Klett World Languages carries the hallmark of the company’s focus on diversity, inclusion, and real-world relevance. Meaningful communication is at the center of its work and that of its parent company, Klett Group, and its 80+ companies serving educators and students in seventeen countries.

“We are here to support educators and provide quality, communicative, ACTFL-aligned language education for their students. Students of all ages are learning and effectively communicating in a new language with our textbooks in the US.” – Katia Coppola | KWL CEO

The work at Klett World Languages is producing results as demonstrated by 100% year-over-year sales. The company works with school districts across the US and a growing roster of prestigious higher education institutions, such as Columbia University, Duke University, UCLA, to name a few.

In 2022, Klett World Languages has won some important K-12 adoptions and has launched its first Italian program (DAVVERO). One of the highlights of 2023 will be the publication of the highly anticipated REPORTERS FRANCOPHONES, an inclusive, communicative French K-12 program that is based on its Spanish best-selling counterpart, REPORTEROS.

The outlook for Klett World Languages is exceptionally strong, reflecting a legacy of success and an unwavering commitment to delivering world-class products that reflect the specific needs of today’s learners. For more information, visit the company’s new website https://klettwl.com.

About Klett World Languages

Klett World Languages is the Chicago-based arm of the Klett Group, one of the leading educational institutions in the world. Since its foundation in 1897, the Klett Group has achieved strong economic success and innovation in the areas of education and culture. Our company produces tailor-made educational media for students and adults, as well as course books for learners of all ages in the United States and Europe.

Our product portfolio includes high-quality educational products for Spanish, German, French and Italian as a foreign language – from textbooks to a broad range of readers, grammar and vocabulary products, exam preparation materials, and digital offerings.