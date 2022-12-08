StarWind VTL Compatibility with Calamu

StarWind, a leading provider of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions for Enterprise ROBO, SMB & Edge, launches a new storage gateway for Calamu as part of its Virtual Tape Library (VTL) offering. You can now add an award-winning layer of security on your backup data, stored in any cloud and object storage of your choosing, that goes beyond immutability to protect against data theft and exfiltration.

StarWind Storage Gateway for Calamu, on top of automated backup and tiering to any cloud and object storage, introduces cutting-edge data protection technology that guards your backup data stored in the cloud against theft–a worsening ransomware trend. The solution transforms how data is stored, making it unusable if stolen or copied off-site. Calamu cyberstorage intelligence also prevents tampering and automatically sequesters suspicious activities.

Cloud backups are scalable and cost-effective, but also present a rich target for ransomware hackers. Calamu offers StarWind users cutting-edge protection for backup data stored in the cloud, going beyond immutability to eliminate risk in their backup environment. -Jeff Weinstein, President & COO of Calamu

Immutable copies of data in the cloud can still be copied or compromised by ransomware and malicious actors, which is why Calamu is designed to prevent data theft in addition to being immutable. The combined solution reduces an enterprise’s overall attack surface area by eliminating backup data as a point of vulnerability. It’s easily operable via intuitive UIs where you can see and manage everything necessary in a matter of a few clicks. Scaling is extremely flexible while still abiding by regulatory data retention and archival requirements.

Explore the solace and security brought to your business continuity by using a sophisticated yet simplistic automated backup and recovery software combo:

StarWind Storage Gateway for Calamu

About StarWind

StarWind is a virtualization pioneer focused on delivering Software-Defined Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure solutions designed to build high-performing, flexible and resilient IT infrastructures for SMB and ROBO. Founded in 2009, StarWind has spread remarkably over the globe and helped to build virtualization infrastructures for hundreds of thousands of customers around the world.

About Calamu

Calamu is the herald of data-first security — a technology that makes data theft obsolete, rendering it impossible to get value from exfiltrated data even if the attacker gets past the company’s security perimeter. The company was founded by cybersecurity experts and has brought the world an award-winning multi-cloud data protection solution that secures data against theft and exfiltration, while simultaneously improving the reliability and accessibility of stored data.