Japan – Olympus Announces Launch of Olympus Asia Pacific Innovation Program

Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global medtech company committed to making people’s lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, has partnered with MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific, the industry’s largest healthcare accelerator, to facilitate the Olympus Asia Pacific Innovation Program (OAIP) running throughout 2023.

Over a century old, Olympus has a rich heritage in the field of medical device innovation, having made a substantial impact on lives, with a portfolio of solutions that provide treatment for approximately 100[1] diseases or conditions, including the top four[2] of five cancers by global incidence rates. Olympus believes that the emergence of new technologies, particularly those within the digital realm, will revolutionize the patient care paradigm. Patient outcomes will be improved by optimizing the care pathway for individual patients based on their unique needs.

Olympus invites visionary startups to contribute to this revolution by participating in the OAIP and submitting their technologies that play a meaningful role in the advancement of minimally invasive care and new ways to detect, monitor, and treat conditions and diseases. Shortlisted startups will be invited to pitch across various in-person and virtual pitch events in front of Olympus executives and leaders over two phases from May 2023 to September 2023, with the winning innovator receiving grant funding of $75,000 as well as an exclusive mentorship program with key thought leaders from within Olympus.

Felicia Chung, Olympus Business Development Leader for the Asia Pacific region said “I am pleased to announce Olympus’ first-ever Innovation Program that seeks to identify and collaborate with innovators in the very exciting medtech space. APAC is a hotbed of innovative and bold ideas, especially in the space of digital solutions, and we are excited to uncover promising technologies that positively impact human health and create tangible value for providers and patients. We look forward to kick-starting this program and to playing a meaningful role in the advancement of minimally invasive care by identifying new ways to detect, monitor, and treat conditions and diseases.”

Marc Radatt, CEO for Olympus Corporation of Asia Pacific Limited and board member of the Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed), said “Olympus is proud to have partnered with MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific in pursuit of new ideas that will revolutionize patient outcomes and increase access to new technologies through the OAIP. Initiatives like these promote industry wide collaboration, and access to valuable funding and mentorships that result in meaningful change and facilitate greater medtech thought leadership across our region.”

To apply for the OAIP, please visit: https://medtechinnovator.org/olympusapac2023/

Participation Criteria

Visionaries are invited to submit solutions that play a meaningful role in the advancement of minimally invasive care and new ways to detect, monitor, and treat conditions and diseases. Of particular interest are technologies focused on cancers and diseases of the stomach, colon, and lungs, and within the urology specialty. Examples may include:

– Smart endoscopy, enabling early detection and advanced endoluminal therapy/treatment

– Robotics, sensing, monitoring, and navigation technology for future autonomy in minimally invasive diagnosis/surgery/treatment

– Transformation of the patient care pathway from pre-surgery planning through post-surgical care, supported by, for example:

— AI for clinical efficiency & predictive analysis

— 3D/4D image reconstruction for surgical procedures

– Novel device/procedural solutions that may replace current procedures or offer an alternative to drug treatments

– Innovations that enable non- or less-invasive diagnosis, surgery, and treatment

– Ethical AI / digitally enabled technologies

– Next-generation automated documentation

– Smart gastro clinics and remote patient monitoring related to gut health

Through the OAIP, Olympus aims to identify the next revolutionary solution that will help to elevate the standard of care for patients globally, in line with Olympus’ purpose of making people’s lives safer, healthier and more fulfilling.

About Olympus

As a leading medical technology company, Olympus’ Medical Business uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients. Olympus’ Medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, customer solutions, medical services, and a wide range of endotherapy instruments for endoscopic and therapeutic applications. For more information, visit www.olympus-global.com and follow our global Twitter account: @Olympus_Corp.

About MedTech Innovator

Based in Los Angeles, Calif., MedTech Innovator is the largest accelerator of medical device companies in the world and the premier startup accelerator in the medical technology industry. Its mission is to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the growth of companies that are transforming the health care system. MedTech Innovator matches health care industry leaders with innovative early stage and emerging-growth medtech companies for mentorship and support. To date, MedTech Innovator has supported 509 alumni that have gone on to raise $6 billion in follow-on funding, and brought more than 200 products to regulatory clearance or approval. For more information, visit MedTech Innovator and follow @MedTechAwards on Twitter and MedTech Innovator on LinkedIn. To receive industry insights and highlights about MedTech Innovator’s current and alumni participant companies, subscribe to its monthly newsletter. https://medtechinnovator.org/

Contact:

global-public_relations@olympus.com

[1] As of March 2022[2] Lung, stomach, colon, and prostate cancers – the top four highest incidence of cancers excluding breast cancer, as of March 2022.