MicroFilmz to Launch on Roku, Fire TV as New Streaming Platform for Short Films

Short film producers looking for distribution for their content have a new platform. MicroFilmz, the newly acquired streaming service for short films launching on Roku and Fire TV in 2023, specializes in just that. No matter the genre, MicroFilmz is dedicated to becoming the premiere platform for the short film medium.

MicroFilmz Vice President of Acquisitions, Kyle Haines is excited to use the new platform to shine a spotlight on thousands of filmmakers across the globe. “Roku is currently in 60 million households worldwide with Fire TV reaching another 80 million homes,” said Haines. “Needless to say, we can get eyes on your film.”

MicroFilmz is unique in that it shares revenue with the creators, in a medium that is traditionally not financially viable.

“So many short films are literally made with blood, sweat, tears and a mountain of credit card debt,” said President of Parent Company, Anhedonia Pictures, Eric Swinderman. “Imagine receiving a check every month for a film you never thought could generate revenue. Imagine making your money back and then enough to make your next film.”

MicroFilmz also plans to be a major funder of short film projects. “Much like Netflix, we are producing original content,” said Haines. “Bringing on the best short filmmakers in the world to create MicroFilmz Originals.”

MicroFilmz is currently accepting submissions for distribution on their platform. There is no initial cost to submit. Filmmakers looking for distribution can submit at www.microfilmzacquisitions.com.

MicroFilmz: Little Films, Big Ideas.