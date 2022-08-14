Infocomm 2022 Recap: LG Business Solutions Introduced its new 27” Kiosk Utilizing Acquire Digital’s QSR Software



Acquire Digital’s Troy at Infocomm 2022





The InfoComm show had a great turn out and Troy, our Strategic Sales Manager had the following to say about the event 





The Infocomm show was a great opportunity to help launch the new LG All-In-One Kiosk to the AV community. Acquire Digital was delighted to partner with LGs team to showcase our innovative software with one of the industry leaders in display technology. Quick-service restaurants are always looking for ways to improve the ordering experience and our combined solution is designed to do just that. The new kiosk was very well received by visitors who stopped by the LG booth.





The sleek and modern kiosk features a 27″ touch display with an onboard Windows operating system, a built-in receipt printer, barcode scanner, ADA accessible panel, and an optional base for freestanding installations.





LG 27″ Interactive Kiosk with Acquire Digital Software





With the combination of Acquires ordering software, the turnkey kiosk is easy to use and provides customers with a fast and convenient ordering experience.





At the show, Acquire Digital demonstrated its robust QSR ordering software, which provides an interactive ordering experience with an intelligent user flow.





To provide a turnkey solution, Acquire Digital is working on many pre-built integrations to many of the popular restaurant POS platforms to provide a customizable template-based design that automatically populates a restaurants product data and requires minimal upfront setup.





With the various POS integrations, the software will automatically update product pricing, descriptions, and media.





LG Kiosk with Acquire Digital Software – Infocomm 2022





With the Acquire platform and the pre-built integrations, the seamless application can be rolled out to multiple locations in a matter of days with minimal upfront work and costs. The QSR software is also equipped with smart signage options such as loyalty integration, digital menu boards, AI ordering, drive-thru displays and ordering systems, and kitchen and order fulfillment displays.





LG Large Screen



The LG and Acquire Digital turnkey QSR kiosk is set to start shipping to customers later in 2022. If you missed us at Infocomm, or if youre just interested in learning more about our QSR software applications, we encourage you to check out the QSR page on the Acquire Digital website or reach out to schedule a demo with a digital expert. Wed be happy to discuss how our software can help improve the customer experience for your Quick Service Restaurant. Click this link to book a demo today.





About LG Business Solutions:



LG Business Solutions is a global provider of commercial display and IT products, solutions, and services. These solutions greatly improve productivity, efficiency, and safety in businesses. LGs product portfolio includes All-in-One Quick Service Ordering Kiosks, Commercial Monitors, Digital Signage Displays, Interactive Whiteboards, Large Format Displays (LFDs), and Projectors. LG Business Solutions products are available through a global network of channel partners, including value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators (SIs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and distributors. For more information, please visit LGs website or follow LG Business Solutions on social media.





About Acquire Digital:



Acquire Digital is an industry leader in innovative self-service kiosk applications and digital signage software solutions. Acquires QSR software platform provides an interactive ordering experience, intelligent user flow, and integrations to inventory management and POS systems. Acquires extensive experience in the digital signage market allows turnkey solutions to be offered with additional features not typically offered by other software providers in the space. We produce world-class UX and UI solutions that create an interactive and immersive experience.

