PM congratulates India B team (Men’s) and India A team (Women’s) for winning the Bronze Medal at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated India B team (Men’s) and India A team (Women’s) for winning the Bronze Medal at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. The Prime Minister also appreciated the people and the Government of Tamil Nadu for hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad and welcoming the world and showcasing our outstanding culture and hospitality.





“The just-concluded 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai witnessed encouraging performances by the Indian contingent. I congratulate the India B team (Men’s) and India A team (Women’s) for winning the Bronze Medal. This augurs well for the future of Chess in India.”





I congratulate Gukesh D, Nihal Sarin, Arjun Erigaisi, Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali, Tania Sachdev and Divya Deshmukh from our contingent who won board medals. These are outstanding players who have shown remarkable grit and tenacity. Best wishes for their future endeavours.”





“The people and Government of Tamil Nadu have been excellent hosts of the 44th Chess Olympiad. I would like to appreciate them for welcoming the world and showcasing our outstanding culture and hospitality.”





The just-concluded 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai witnessed encouraging performances by the Indian contingent. I congratulate the India B team (Men’s) and India A team (Women’s) for winning the Bronze Medal. This augurs well for the future of Chess in India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2022 I congratulate @DGukesh, @NihalSarin, @ArjunErigaisi, @rpragchess, @chessvaishali, @TaniaSachdev and @DivyaDeshmukh05 from our contingent who won board medals. These are outstanding players who have shown remarkable grit and tenacity. Best wishes for their future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2022 The people and Government of Tamil Nadu have been excellent hosts of the 44th Chess Olympiad. I would like to appreciate them for welcoming the world and showcasing our outstanding culture and hospitality. @mkstalin — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2022 44வது செஸ் ஒலிம்பியாட் போட்டிகளை தமிழக மக்களும் அரசும் மிகச் சிறப்பாக நடத்தியுள்ளார்கள். உலகெங்கிலும் இருந்து இந்த போட்டியில் பங்கு பெற்றவர்களை வரவேற்று, நமது மகத்தான கலாச்சாரத்தையும் விருந்தோம்பல் பண்பையும் பறைசாற்றியமைக்கு எனது பாராட்டுக்கள். @mkstalin — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2022

