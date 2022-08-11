Children’s Author Sue Matinkhah Encourages Children to Plant a Tree and Watch It Grow

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, August 10, 2022

With the growing environmental crisis, the future generations need to learn the importance of trees and preserving them. Parents and teachers could start with one book at a time, starting with the educational childrens book Plant a Tree and Watch It Grow (Inspiring Voices; 2013) by Sue Matinkhah.





Sue places high value on childrens (civic) education, especially on the environment. She writes to educate and encourage children to become active in caring for the environment, which she does with Plant a Tree and Watch It Grow. This book teaches children how trees of different species contribute to the environment in many different ways and introduces them to the joys of planting trees.





Trees do so many wonderful things, said Sue. If you plant a tree, you can watch it grow. Because trees live for a long time. That very same tree will be alive for many years to come!





Through Sues humble work, children will understand the importance of trees in the environment. This book will encourage them to fight deforestation and other forms of environmental degradation.





Encourage a child today to take active part in planting and preserving trees and taking care of the environment. Gift a child a copy of Sue Matinkhahs Plant a Tree and Watch It Grow. Order a copy on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.





Plant a Tree and Watch It Grow was last displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at their exhibit at the 2022 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition.





Plant a Tree and Watch It Grow 



Author | Sue Matinkhah



Published date | July 12, 2013



Publisher | Inspiring Voices



Book retail price | $16.95





Author Bio





Sue Matinkhah has lived in Michigan most of her life. She graduated from SVSU with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Sue worked as a social worker for many years working in her community to help improve lives. She has three grown sons and six grandchildren. Education of our youth is very important to her, and she writes to educate and encourage children to become active in improving their environment and ultimately their world.