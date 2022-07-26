Lacrosse Unlimited and the Pizzeria of NY Do Their Part to Give Back to Those Who Graciously Sacrificed and Served our Country

Lacrosse Unlimited once again enacts charitable initiatives as a means to strengthen community beyond the sport of lacrosse. Today, the largest lacrosse retailer in the world has announced their next collaboration, this time with The Pizzeria of NY, to create the “Swim Dodge Pizzeria Short”. Together, these companies are selling a lacrosse swim trunk featuring slices of pizza, and will be donating a percentage of the proceeds to the United Veterans Beacon House – a Long Island based non-profit organization designed to provide service those who served to protect our nation.

“At LU, we’re lacrosse people. We don’t have the expertise to directly lend a hand to those individuals who have sacrificed so much for us,” says Lacrosse Unlimited Creative Director, Rob Rimmer. He continues: “but we do we have the opportunity to donate to those who can help, and we see Beacon House as the perfect outlet to do so.”

Headquartered in Bay Shore, NY, the Beacon House is a local organization with 47 locations across Long Island. Since 1994, the Beacon House has been analyzing the individual needs of Veterans and providing support in regard to homelessness, physical disabilities, PTSD, mental health issues, and addiction. They counteract challenges that exist each and every day for our veterans by taking a hands-on approach with case management, transportation, counseling, and housing.

“It is hard to conceptualize the different struggles our veterans face on an individual basis,” said Rimmer. “Those heroes who put their lives on hold aren’t appreciated the way they should be after returning from service, and it is an honor for us to have the opportunity to raise awareness and provide support in regard to this issue.”

The United Veterans Beacon House is a not-for-profit that relies on their community partners and public donations that go directly to care services, impacting the lives of more than 500 Beacon House veteran residents, and hundreds of veterans at-risk and in crisis living in the community.

“Our goal at the Pizzeria is always to support the communities that have supported us and made it possible to open four locations in our first 18 months. We are fortunate to have great friends at Lacrosse Unlimited to partner with and make an impact in the Veteran Community. We tremendously respect our nation’s veterans and collectively, with our community, seek to enhance their lives in any way we can,” said Cliff Weinstein, Partner of the Pizzeria Group.

To learn more about the United Veterans Beacon House visit their website here.

To take part in this cause click here and make a donation today!

About the Pizzeria of NY

Opening in 2019, the Pizzeria of NY currently has 4 locations across Long Island in Bay Shore, Islip, Bayport and Lake Grove. While building a menu that hits all corners of classic Italian cuisine – from the classic chicken parmesan down to the cannoli – they also push the limits by adding a twist of their own to some traditional dishes. The Pizzeria is truly an up and coming restaurant group that offers top-tier flavor and hospitality.

About United Veterans Beacon House

United Veterans Beacon House is a Long Island 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1994 that is committed to serving homeless and at-risk U.S Veterans and Veteran families. The agency fulfills its mission by providing emergency, temporary and permanent housing, and specialized services to Veterans in need. As the premier provider of Veterans housing, Beacon House has grown to manage 52 housing locations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, providing a haven to more than 550 Veteran residents annually. With a passionate commitment, Beacon House provides our Veterans with the necessary coping skills for their successful return to independent living. Since its inception in 1994 the agency has positively impacted the lives of more than 27,500 Veterans.

About Lacrosse Unlimited

Founded in 1990 in Hauppauge, NY, Lacrosse Unlimited has grown into the largest lacrosse equipment distributor in the world. The company has over 45 retail outlets nationwide and is recognized for its customizable lacrosse equipment and first-class customer service.

