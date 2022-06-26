Hong Kong – Update on cluster of Vancomycin Resistant Enterococci cases at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Update on cluster of Vancomycin Resistant Enterococci cases at Queen Elizabeth Hospital *****************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:





Regarding an earlier announcement on Vancomycin Resistant Enterococci (VRE) carrier cases, the spokesperson for Queen Elizabeth Hospital made the following update today (June 26):





In accordance with the prevailing infection control guidelines, the hospital commenced contact tracing. One more 90-year-old male patient in the surgical ward was confirmed as VRE carrier. The patient concerned did not have clinical symptoms and had been discharged earlier.





The ward concerned has adopted the following enhanced infection control measures:





Enhanced patient and environmental screening procedures; Application of stringent contact precautions and enhanced hand hygiene for staff and patients; and Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of the ward concerned.







The hospital will continue to closely monitor the situation of the ward and the patient. The case has been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection for necessary follow-up.

