CIMdata to Host a Free Webinar on the value potential of a multi-view BOM approach

This webinar will explain how to derive business value from a multi-view approach to lifecycle product structures management.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – June 21, 2022 – PRLog — CIMdata, Inc., the leading global product lifecycle management strategic management consulting and research firm, announces a free educational webinar, “Business Value of the Multi-view Approach to Lifecycle Product Structures Management.” The webinar will take place on Thursday, July 28, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) and last for one hour.

In the Multi-view Approach to Lifecycle Product Structures Management, referred to by some as the “multi-view BOM approach,” a consolidated information resource contains all the information and maintains all the relationships between data elements that are needed to support the perspectives of multiple communities within Product Engineering, Manufacturing, and Service. The basis of value with this approach is automated reconciliation and synchronization across domain views that can be created and managed with optimal autonomy.

CIMdata’s research and industrial consulting activities have revealed that commercial PLM solutions have advanced within the last five years to enable this approach. In response, leaders in many industries are starting to implement multi-view solutions. With the newness and complexity of this application, there is little experience to draw from to identify and predict value. This webinar will describe several case studies and the expected business value identified by those making these investments.

This webinar will help attendees:

Understand the interrelated concepts of Digital Thread, lifecycle product structure, and the connection between the four principal product structure configurations.

Understand the purpose of eBOMs, mBOMs, and sBOMs and the unique strategic benefits of the multi-view BOM approach.

Comprehend the state of maturity of multi-view BOM capability available in commercial software and maturity of industrial implementations.

Appreciate the challenges, successes, and value objectives of industry leaders implementing multi-view BOM solutions.

According to webinar host James Roche, CIMdata’s Aerospace & Defense Practice Director, “Within the last 3 to 5 years, commercial PLM solutions have advanced to enable the Multi-view Approach to managing bills of materials and other lifecycle product structures, including domain-specific structures for mechanical, electrical, and software. In this approach, a consolidated information resource contains all the information and maintains all the relationships between data elements needed to support the perspectives of multiple communities within Product Engineering, Manufacturing, and Service. And the sufficiency of these capabilities for complex products was validated through benchmarking in 2020. This is a big deal. But it is complicated, and it is new. Two reasons why learning from the experience of industry leaders and teaming with solution experts is so important.”

Jim Roche has 35+ years of experience in transformation and IT enablement of product development and manufacturing processes. Before joining CIMdata, he was a PLM Practice Manager at CSC Consulting and A.T. Kearney. He was also at EDS, serving as the chief architect for General Motors’ global engineering systems and as the head technical negotiator for strategic supplier contracts.

Anyone with responsibility or interest in product program integration, systems engineering, PLM program planning, digitalization, or the digital thread will find this presentation interesting.

To find out more, visit: https://www.cimdata.com/ en/education/ educational- webinars/webinar- business-value- of-the-multi- view-approach- to-lifecycle- product-structures- management. To register for this webinar, please visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/ register/749637555703987472.