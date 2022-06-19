“Presidential Maxims” by Raymond Roberson Set to Light Up at World’s Largest Library Association Gathering

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, June 18, 2022

Through study and personal application of the maxims like these and traits manifest in these men, we can each enrich our own domain  Raymond Roberson.

Raymond Robersons political book Presidential Maxims: Excellence In Leadership (Volume 1) will be available on display by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at The American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC.





Presidential Maxims is about POTUS (President of the United States) and how his power is restricted not only by the checks and balances that exist within the federal government but also by the duties that come with his position as commander-in-chief.





The focus of this book is on the impact that a presidents manner has on the attitudes that are fostered among the people of his nation since it is that influence that has the most potential to be felt.





Knowledgeable author Raymond Roberson profiles presidents with birthdays from January to June and uses quotations from each of the presidents own words to illustrate the lessons theyve learned about leadership that they have gained over the course of their lives.





I hope I shall always possess firmness and virtue enough to maintain what I consider the most enviable title, the character of an honest man.  George Washington.



This captivating book teaches readers about the histories of the presidents as well as the characteristics that are necessary for one to possess in order to be a good leader.





Want to join the journey to learning the important characteristics of leaders? Get a copy of Presidential Maxims: Excellence In Leadership (Volume 1) by Raymond Roberson available at Christian Faith Publishing and visit the upcoming 2022 ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition.







Presidential Maxims: Excellence In Leadership (Volume 1)



Author | Raymond Roberson



Genre | Politics/Government



Publisher | Christian Faith Publishing



Published date | October 26, 2020



Book Retail Price| $35.00





Author



Raymond Roberson has been an award-winning educator for the past fifty years. He was educated in American History at Huntington College. He later earned his M.A. at Ball State University. His public teaching career began in the Bluffton Harrison School District, where he taught elementary, middle, and high school Social Studies.



He left Indiana and began employment with the Houston Independent School District in 1981 in their secondary schools. In 1988, he was selected as an outstanding secondary teacher by the College of Education at the University of Texas, Austin.





He was selected for inclusion in Whos Who Among Americas Teachers in 2002, 2005, and 2006. He has held various leadership positions in different volunteer capacities, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Houston Tennis Association, as captain and recruiter.





He has served in numerous leadership roles in professional organizations such as the regional and state teachers associations and the Council of Social Studies Teachers. As a father to five children and grandfather to eight, he has appreciated the lessons of wisdom offered by the Presidents lives as he has strived to emulate them in his own personal relationships.